5 things to do in NEO: Welcome May with Maifest, Cuyahoga Valley train ride and more

These five events are full of adventure. From a historic train trip to an immersive hypnothesis workshop expect a wild ride.

“Steam in the Valley”

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad and the Fort Wayne Historical Society bring you back in time with a ride on the No. 765 Nickel Plate steam locomotive. Board at the Rockside Station for a scenic trip into the valley. Special events run from May 13-22.

Candlelight Hypothesis Workshop

Cleveland Public Theatre offers a whimsical “Candlelight Hypothesis Workshop.” The multilayered performance fuses dance, music and theater to form a collaborative guest experience. The act runs from May 11-21 at the James Levin Theatre in Cleveland’s Gordon Square.

“Super New Play Special”

Playwrights Local hosts the “Super New Play Special,” a series of seven 10-minute plays by writers all around Northeast Ohio. Shows take place Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the Waterloo Arts District of North Collinwood in Cleveland.

Maifest

The traditional German festival Maifest comes to Historic Zoar Village, 15 miles south of Canton. Celebrate spring with a German car show, music and maypole on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Chagall for Children”

The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage welcomes “Chagall for Children,” a hands-on art display for children to explore the artwork of Marc Chagall. The exhibit kicks off with live performances and more on Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

