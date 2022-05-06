Akron Civic's BOOM! Theater drops the mic on aging

Story by Kabir Bhatia | Photos by Ryan Loew

BOOM! Theater performers range from novices to Equity cardholders who have toured nationally. The performers were in their twenties when their most recent production of the musical “La Cage Aux Folles” first opened on Broadway in 1983. They were nearing middle age when it was adapted into the film “The Birdcage.” And now they’re retired, or close to it.

“A lot of the people our age are not really offered anything because we age out of roles,” said Rob Phillips of Akron. “This gives us an opportunity to do something we never really – I never thought I would’ve ever gone on stage in drag and had a wonderful time doing it.”

Phillips is one of the leads in “La Cage Aux Folles,” and the other is Harry Cool of Cuyahoga Falls. They’re both in their 60s.

“We bring a wealth of actual life experience,” Phillips said. “When we do some of the numbers, I actually have to hold back the tears.”

