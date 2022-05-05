5 things to do in NEO: Celebrate Mother’s Day with Cleveland Museum of Art, Comedy Festival and more

Treat your mother to a night or afternoon out with this week’s top suggestions. From live music to interactive art, there is something for everyone to enjoy.



“The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion”

The Cleveland Museum of Art highlights Black beauty in “The New Black Vanguard” exhibit. This showcase of art and fashion photography features works from magazine covers like Vogue to the New York Times. The exhibit runs from May 8 - September 11.



Rubber City Comedy Festival

Comedians flock to Akron for the Rubber City Comedy Festival from May 4-7. Share a laugh at one of the many locations featuring new comedic acts for these four days of fun.



Art in the Park

Female Partnered Health hosts Art in the Park, an acrylic pour painting session in Lakewood park. Attend to create a unique piece of artwork Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m.



Mother’s Day Picnic

Hale Farm & Village opens Sunday, May 8, for a Mother’s Day picnic. Featuring music by the Akron Symphony Orchestra and village tours, stop by from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a well deserved rest.



Mother’s Day Concert

The Cuyahoga County Public Library presents a Mother’s Day concert highlighting the famous female voices of the ‘40s and ‘50s. Listen to renditions of Doris Day and Billie Holiday at the Beachwood Branch Sunday, May 8, at 2 p.m.