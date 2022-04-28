5 to do in NEO: FAN EXPO comic con, Kent State May 4 remembrance and more

This week includes a wide range of options from a comic convention to a family theater celebration to a commemoration concert noting the May 4 shootings. Here are five artistic experiences for you to enjoy in Northeast Ohio.

Sci-fi and superhero fans are sure to love the Cleveland FAN EXPO, a weekend full of comics, cosplay and celebrity panels. Catch special guests like William Shatner at the Huntington Convention Center April 29 - May 2.

Cleveland Dance Movement and Verb Ballets host a community workshop by Ghanaian and Colombian artists Friday, April 29, from 6 - 8:30 p.m. The introductory classes are open to all ages and ability levels.

The Firelands Symphony Orchestra features two “Fiesta Mexicana” concerts that honor Mexican and Latinx culture. The performances are Saturday, April 30, at Perkins High School and Sunday, May 1, at Norwalk High School.

Playhouse Square presents Family Theater Day with ticketed theater shows and additional arts experiences geared for children. The festivities take place on Saturday, April 30.

Kent State’s Glauser School of Music performs a concert to memorialize the May 4 shootings Monday, May 2, at 7 p.m. The program contains a mix of music genres, dance and spoken word performances.

