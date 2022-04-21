5 to do in NEO: Earth Day, poetry festival, Dobama production and more

"Party for the Planet"

Check out “Party for the Planet,” an Earth Day celebration at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Participate in family fun activities and learn about the planet this Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.



“The Secret Life of Plants”

Do plants have feelings? In the 1978 documentary “The Secret Life of Plants” this question is explored through a series of scientific experiments and an original Stevie Wonder score. See this film at the Cinematheque Thursday, April 21, at 8:40 p.m., or Saturday, April 23, at 7:40 p.m.



Lakefront Cleveland Poetry Festival

Literary Cleveland, Cleveland State University Poetry Center and Grieveland join to offer the Lakefront Cleveland Poetry Festival. From April 24 – May 1, this virtual event will include workshops, panels and open mics.



“Life Sucks”

The play “Life Sucks,” a take on Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” grapples with the highs and lows of life as a group of friends and foes collide. The show runs April 22 – May 22 at Dobama Theatre.



Feria de Cleveland

ABREPASO flamenco and the Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center host Feria de Cleveland, a day full of flamenco. On Sunday, April 24, the event features rumba lessons, live music and a flamenco fashion show.