5 to do in NEO: Easter egg hunt, spring art installations and mini golf in Kent

Hop into Easter weekend with fun family activities ranging from an outdoor egg hunt to an indoor art walk with this week’s spring suggestions.



“Eggstravaganza”

The Beech Creek Botanical Garden in Alliance hosts its first annual “Eggstravaganza” with an egg hunt, Easter trivia and prizes. The event takes place Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.



“Floral Art Flash” Installation

In celebration of World Art Day on April 15, the Valley Art Center and artist Janet Ingold create a public art installation full of florals. On display at Chagrin Falls from April 15 - April 22, the exhibit will then be deconstructed for a community composting on Earth Day.



CIA Spring Show

From animation to ceramics, the Cleveland Institute of Art Spring Show returns in person to present students’ final artworks. The opening reception is Tuesday, April 19, 6 p.m., followed by a student runway at 7 p.m.



“Third Friday Art Walk”

Join 78th Street Studios for an art walk. Every third Friday is free for the public to enjoy an array of new exhibits, including this Friday, April 15, 5-9 p.m.



“Putt Around Downtown”

Main Street Kent hosts the downtown miniature golf experience, “Putt Around Downtown,” where local businesses build custom golf courses for participants to enjoy. Start at the Barflyy Retro Bar & Arcade as you travel your way to the 19th hole Saturday, April 16, 12-4 p.m.