5 to do in NEO: Enjoy live theater with Great Lakes, Weathervane Playhouse and more

This week theater productions in Northeast Ohio bring you comedy, tragedy and intrigue. See these live productions near you with our five suggestions.



“Tiempo Muerto”

In the early 20th century, a Puerto Rican farmer faces three acts of adversity working in the cane fields. This is the story of “Tiempo Muerto,” which premieres at the LatinUs Theater Company April 8 through May 1.



“Much Ado About Nothing”

William Shakespeare’s acclaimed comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” comes to a close at the Great Lakes Theater. Discover where two different paths of romance take these young couples now until Sunday, April 10, at the Hanna Theatre.



“Meteor Shower”

Written by comedian Steve Martin, “Meteor Shower” follows a couple’s ups and downs as they weather through marriage. The show opens Friday, April 8, at the Beck Center for the Arts and closes Sunday, May 1.



“Clue”

A whodunit tale comes to Weathervane Playhouse with the play “Clue.” Find out if it was Colonel Mustard in the cellar or Mrs. Peacock in the library starting April 7 through May 1.



“Stop Kiss”

Centered around two women caught in a secret love affair, the Case Western Reserve University production of “Stop Kiss” explores the role of violence on the LGBTQ+ community. The play runs until Sunday, April 10, at the Eldred Theater of the Maltz Performing Arts Center.