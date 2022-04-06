© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

John Backderf's 'My Friend Dahmer' and other titles might be banned from school libraries

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published April 6, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT
photo of John Derf
Jeff St. Clair
/
WKSU
Author John Backderf takes a picture on Kent State University's campus. His book about his teenage friendship with notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, titled "My Friend Dahmer," is among books students in a school district in North Carolina might not be able to access, if removed from the district's libraries.

A book by a well-known Northeast Ohio author is among those a North Carolina school district is considering removing from its libraries.

An elementary school parent asked the Catawba County schools to remove 24 books, including “My Friend Dahmer” by John Backderf. The graphic novel tells the story of Backerf’s teenage friendship with serial killer Jeffery Dahmer. He says there’s nothing in it that’s inappropriate for teens.

John Backderf on "My Friend Dahmer"

“There is nothing in that book that is objectionable, in any way," Backderf said. "There is no sex scenes. There is no murders. You know, everything you associate with Dahmer. There are not even any swear words. I purposefully left those out.”

Backderf says most of the time parents are getting lists of targeted books generated elsewhere and asking school districts to review them without knowing what they are about.

Other books on the North Carolina list include “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood.

A recent report by the American Library Association stated that libraries are at the center of a culture war as conservative groups try to ban materials that address racism, gender, politics, and sexual identity.

Tags

Arts & Culture LibrariesJohn Backderfschool systemsAmerican Library AssociationJeffrey Dahmer
Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
See stories by Chris Abreu
Related Content