Documentary explores another voice from the Kent State May 4 shootings

A documentary premieres Thursday, April 7 at the Cleveland International Film Festival, examining the May 4, 1970 shootings at Kent State University. Four people were killed, and nine others were wounded, but the new film, “American Heartbreak,” examines the life of Glenn Frank, who tried – and succeeded – in saving countless lives that day in 1970. The film was written, produced, and directed by Dale Omori and Harlan Spector.

“Glenn was a very popular professor at Kent State University," according to Spector. "He was old school. He came of age in the 1940s. He was a believer in his government; in institutions. On May 4, 1970, he was also in charge of the faculty marshals. Those were a group of volunteers that came together that weekend as there was tension rising on the campus, and off campus. They were sort of like peacekeepers. Glenn Frank was known for stepping between the National Guard and the students after the shootings, when the guard was preparing to launch another assault."

According to Omori, "when people talk about the film, I said it illustrates a number of things to me: it shows the power of a good teacher. As Harlan said, he was well respected. He was beloved. And he wasn't ideological, but I think the students listened because they respected him as a teacher, and they felt that while he may not agree with them politically, he definitely respected their point of view. And as pointed out in the that not only were many of his students in that crowd, but his own son was in the crowd."

Work on "American Heartbreak" began in 2020 as Spector and Omori planned coverage related to the 50th commemoration of the shootings. They experienced the film in Kent State's May 4 Visitor Center, which essentially closes with Prof. Frank's plea to the students, "Jesus Christ, I don't want to be a part of this!"

"[That's where] our film begins. When I look at the issues [and political divide] of that day, I think reminds us that we were here before," Omori said.

Omori wonders where the Glenn Franks of today are. "He was a true citizen. I think he put citizenship above partisanship and above ideology. That, to me, is the definition of patriotism."

"Our story begins with his speech," Spector added. "What happened to him after May 4th. How did it change him? He was never the same."

The answer springs from Frank's own investigation of the shootings -- which is covered in the film and eventually led to a manuscript that's now available at glennwfrankmay4.com.

“American Heartbreak” premieres April 7 at the Allen Theatre as part of the Cleveland International Film Festival.

