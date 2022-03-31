5 to do in NEO: Much to see at Cleveland Botanical Garden, Canton Light Festival and Film Festival

The beginning of April brings an overdue welcome to spring. From a butterfly exhibit at Cleveland Botanical Garden to the return of the Cleveland International Film Festival, here are suggestions for getting out in Northeast Ohio this week.



Return of the Butterflies

See 600 newly-formed butterflies fly in the Costa Rica Glasshouse of the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Starting Friday, April 1, these colorful creatures will be fluttering with visitors.

"Fire Ecologies"

NO EXIT features “Fire Ecologies,” a multi-media experience by ensemble Unheard-of, where music, visual arts and climate change blend together. The composer and video artist will display their travels during the 2020 California wildfires Saturday, Apr. 2., 8 p.m., at SPACES.



WONDER: Canton Light Festival

The Canton Light Festival, WONDER, opens six immersive and interactive light displays April 1., at 8 p.m., held along Court Ave. NW between 2nd and 4th Streets NW in Downtown Canton. The free installation can be viewed every Friday and Saturday in April.



“For the Love of Chamber Music”

Chamberfest Cleveland and Cleveland Chamber Music Society present “For the Love of Chamber Music,” a collaboration of three artistic directors with Dover String Quartet. Classical tunes by Mozart, Ravel and Chausson can be heard Tuesday, April 5., 7:30 p.m., at the Maltz Performing Arts Center.



Cleveland International Film Festival

The Cleveland International Film festival returns in person from March 30-April 9 and online April 10-17. Watch unique films from up-and-coming creators, vote for your favorite films and attend Q&A sessions all at Playhouse Square.

