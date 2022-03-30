Cleveland Guardians work with local artists to craft team song

With opening day in Cleveland just a couple of weeks away, the Guardians released new music Wednesday celebrating the team’s new name with “With Are Cleveland.”

“The values underpinning the new Guardians name are really a reflection of Clevelanders, and those are pride, loyalty and resilience,” said Court Berry-Tripp, who managed the music project for the team and co-wrote some of the lyrics. “People here are fiercely loyal of each other, of our city's reputation, and I think that's the story that we're trying to tell.”

The music will be used in team branding, such as on the radio network, and potentially in the park as well. It replaces “Tribe Time Now,” which was produced out of Nashville around 15 years ago, Berry-Tripp said, adding that it made sense to go with Cleveland-area musicians for the new music.

Sam Getz and Jimmy Weaver of the rock band Welshly Arms were tapped to produce the piece.

In creating “We Are Cleveland” Getz said he aimed to convey Cleveland’s sound.

“There's always a little bit of like a swagger and a grit, and an energy” to Cleveland music, regardless of genre, Getz said. “I think guitars and drums and voices are always just sort of a part of Cleveland music too.”

Other area musicians collaborating on the upbeat tune include Joey “Coach” Hanna on drums as well as Stacey Richardson, Jon Bryant and Bri Bryant on vocals.

Another team track featuring the same musicians is forthcoming, Berry-Tripp said.

