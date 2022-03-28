Cleveland artists lobby for ARPA relief funds with postcard campaign

Cleveland-area artists plan to rally on the steps of City Hall Monday. This group of painters, photographers and others are using their skills to convince officials to allocate federal pandemic relief funds to support the arts.

The advocacy organization Assembly for the Arts tapped the talents of local artists to produce a series of postcards, each bearing an illustration and making the case for a $10 million share of the city’s $511 million allotment of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The group claims to have over 500 postcards signed by area residents that will be delivered to council members after a rally on the city hall steps. A specially-designed postcard was created for each of the city’s 17 wards.

Assembly for the Arts / A mural created by artist Kubra Abbas Alhilali illustrates the Ward 14 postcard

Each one was created by an artist in that ward and is addressed to the associated council member. Assembly for the Arts states in a news release that the $10 million figure is in line with the amount that mayor Justin Bibb has recommended to support arts and culture in Cleveland.

