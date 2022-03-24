5 to do in NEO: New exhibits honor Native American heritage, rock and roll

Whether you see a talk by Radiolab host Jad Abumrad or explore rock and roll music at the Great Lakes Science Center, here are our suggestions for the week.



“Un-settling: A Story of Land Removal and Resistance”

Massillon Museum explores Native American heritage in the opening exhibit, “Un-settling: A Story of Land Removal and Resistance.” Inspired by the book, “An American Sunrise” by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, a collection of works by Native American artists will feature art on removal and resistance. The exhibit runs from Mar. 26 - May. 22 in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery.



"Science of Rock N’ Roll"

Discover the role of science in rock and roll music at the Great Lakes Science Center’s exhibit. Learn about the evolution of music technology and the psychological effects of rock music. The exhibit opens Friday, Mar. 25.



Mardi Gras Mamba

New Orleans tunes come to the Kent Stage with the Mardi Gras Mamba. The night features a blend of blues, cajun and R&B bands. Dance the night away Saturday, Mar. 26., at 8 p.m.



Island Hopping

Radiolab host Jad Abumrad hosts a talk at Case Western Reserve University on science communication in journalism called “Island Hopping.” The interview is Monday, Mar. 28, at 5 p.m. The event is both in person at the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities and online with a live broadcast.



Jim Brickman

The Shaker Heights native brings his musical talents to the Hoke Theatre at the Stocker Arts Center in Elyria Saturday, Mar. 26, at 7 p.m. Audiences should expect to hear many of the songwriter and pianist’s hits.