5 things to do in NEO: St. Patrick’s Day parade, Rock Hall Beatles exhibit and moCa performance

St. Patrick's Day weekend means the return of an in-person parade, as well as new separate events from Rock Hall, moCa, and the Lakeland Jazz Festival. Here are this week's top arts and culture selections.



St. Patrick’s Day Cleveland Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Downtown Cleveland Thursday, Mar. 17. The parade will feature Irish step dancing, bagpipes and festive floats. Come to Superior Ave. and the intersection of East 18th St. at 1:04 p.m. for the start of the festival.



“The Beatles: Get Back to Let it Be”

Return to Abbey Road with the Rock Hall’s new exhibit, “The Beatles: Get Back to Let it Be.” Based on Peter Jackson's docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back,” it includes studio footage, band members’ outfits and more. The exhibit runs from Mar. 18 - Mar. 20.



Amalgamation

Amalgamation, a blend of multimedia collages, opens at the Bonfoey Gallery. The work features an ensemble of artists and their use of eclectic materials from ticket stubs to cigar boxes. The gallery is open Mar. 18 - Apr. 30.



Lakeland Jazz Festival

The 50th Lakeland Jazz Festival launches this Friday, Mar. 18. through Sunday, Mar. 20 at the Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center of Lakeland Community College. The weekend includes a special performance Saturday night by guitarist Diego Figueiredo and singer, pianist and ukulele player Nellie McKay.



Woori Sori at moCa

As part of the 2022 Cleveland Humanities Festival, the Korean all-women percussion group, Woori Sori appears at moCa Cleveland. Their performance will take place in front of the exhibit, “Who Was This Built to Protect?”, as a commentary on the difficulty of preserving cultural identity as an American immigrant. See them Saturday, Mar. 19, at 1 p.m.