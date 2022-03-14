Dolly Parton bows out of Rock Hall consideration

Country music legend Dolly Parton announced Monday morning that she wants her name withdrawn from consideration for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"I don't feel that I have earned the right," the performer stated in posts across social media.

Parton was one of 17 acts nominated for hall of fame honors in February, covering a wide variety of popular music styles, from hip-hop to new wave.

Although the Sex Pistols notoriously refused to acknowledge their Rock Hall induction in 2006, it's rare if not unprecedented for a nominee to pull out of contention.

The singer/songwriter stated that she was flattered by the Rock Hall nomination, but felt her presence might hurt the chances of others.

"I do hope the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy," Parton said.

The Rock Hall has not yet commented on Parton's statement.

An international group of over 1000 voters will make the final call on the 2022 honorees, which is due to be announced in May.

