5 things to do in NEO: Alberto Giacometti at Cleveland Museum of Art, lantern parade and more

From the sculpted figures of Alberto Giacometti to upcycled lanterns, here are five arts and cultural events for you to explore this week.



“Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure”

The exhibit, "Toward the Ultimate Figure," explores Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti's fascination with the human body through his modern sculptures. Sixty of Giacometti's works are on display at the Cleveland Museum of Art starting Mar. 12 – Jun. 12.



Towpath Trail Lantern Parade

Light up the night with the Towpath Trail Lantern Parade this Saturday, Mar. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The 1.6 mile walk around the Sokolowski’s Overlook in Cleveland will be led by the Revolution Brass Band as community members follow. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own upcycled lanterns or join a lantern-making workshop that day by the Upcycle Parts Shop.



Akron ArtWalk

Summit Artspace hosts the Akron ArtWalk, a day of artistic expression around the theme “Art Connects Us,” Friday, Mar. 11, from 4-8 p.m. Special arts education programs will be available at the Summit Artspace, Akron public schools, and more arts district venues.



Irish Brunch with Tweed

Get a head start on St. Patty’s Day celebrations with the Music Box's Irish Brunch. Listen to the band Tweed blend Celtic tunes together Sunday, Mar. 13, at the Supper Club in Cleveland.



“Kill Move Paradise”

Winner of the 2017 Whiting Award and 2019 Kesselring Prize, Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights brings James Ijames’ “Kill Move Paradise” to the stage. The play tells the story of four Black men navigating purgatory on their search for eternal joy. Catch the show before it closes on March, 27.