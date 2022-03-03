5 things to do in NEO: Celebrate women with Cleveland Orchestra, festivals and more

We open this year’s Women’s History Month by spotlighting talented women across art and music. Find something that interests you in this week’s list of things to do in Northeast Ohio.



“Women Now: Celebrating Women, Girls and Femme in Our Community”

The Young Latino Network, OPAWL, and Art House, Inc., introduce the Women Now festival at the Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center. The event, themed around women’s relationship to their hair, is inspired by the book, "The House on Mango Street." Join Tuesday, March 8., 5:50 - 8:00 p.m. for hair demos, art projects and cultural cuisine.

“Lilacs and Silver Roses”

Sensational soprano Latonia Moore performs “Lilacs and Silver Roses” at the Cleveland Orchestra. This piece, along with works by Strauss and Haydn, delights in the coming of spring. The performance runs from Thursday, March 3, until Saturday, March 5, in the Mandel Concert Hall at Severance.

“Antigone”

In a battle of peace and justice, will Antigone be able to stand against her capitals’ ruler, Creon? This is the story of “Antigone,” a woman led production from Cleveland Play House running in the Outcalt Theatre of Playhouse Square from Mar. 5 - Mar. 27.

“Journal” by Kate Snow

Cleveland-based artist Kate Snow releases her exhibit “Journal” at Deep Dive Art Projects in Cleveland. Comprised of Snow’s daily drawings, the exhibit chronicles her struggles in the pandemic with her autoimmune disease. The exhibit can be seen Friday, Mar. 4., 5 - 8 p.m. at 423 East 156th St.

Midwinter Tunes Festival

The Akron Arts Museum hosts the Midwinter Tunes festival, a celebration for the community. The festival showcases the newly released exhibit, “Responsibility to Reveal,” along with a night of live music and ice carving. The event spans from inside the museum to outside in the Bud & Susie Rogers Garden on Saturday, Mar. 5., 4 - 8 p.m.