© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
shuffle-podcast-icon-whitebkgd-2021.png
Shuffle
Your local backstage pass to Northeast Ohio’s music scene. Get to know the talented musicians and community influencers in our backyard.

Cleveland singer-songwriter Brian Straw documents his journey to sobriety in debut album

WKSU | By Brittany Nader,
Amanda Rabinowitz
Published February 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Brian Straw
Tim Lachina
/
Brian Straw released his debut album, "Baby Stars/Dead Languages," on January 21, a result of a 15-year journey to sobriety.

Brian Straw released his debut album, “Baby Stars/Dead Languages,” in January after stepping back from music while he struggled with addiction. The album was years in the making, with Straw finally completing the project during his road to recovery.

Straw made a name for himself beyond the Cleveland music scene in the early 2000s, touring around North America and Europe. He plans to perform songs from his new release alongside collaborators Mike Tolan, Emily Keener and more local artists, to create a full band this spring.

In recent years, the singer-songwriter opened a recording studio in 78th Street Studios’ Survival Kit gallery and warehouse space, recording and producing work for other area musicians.

To hear the interview, tap on the LISTEN button above, or follow the Shuffle podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It's also available on most other major podcast platforms.

Tags

Arts & Culture ShuffleCleveland musicBrian StrawLocal MusicEmily Keener
Brittany Nader
Brittany Nader joins Morning Edition host Amanda Rabinowitz on Thursdays to chat about Northeast Ohio’s vibrant music scene. As Shuffle Producer, she provides planning, scheduling, strategy and writing support for WKSU's weekly spin through local music.
See stories by Brittany Nader
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
See stories by Amanda Rabinowitz
Related Content