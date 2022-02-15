Akron Art Museum names Jon Fiume executive director

The Akron Art Museum named Jon Fiume its executive director Tuesday. The Akron native has served as interim director since May 2020, following the resignation of Mark Masouka after allegations of mismanagement, racial and gender biases and a bullying work environment.

In the interim role, Fiume has led the museum through COVID-19 challenges as well as a transformational plan, which has included DEI workshops and virtual townhall meetings as part of efforts to rebulid the work culture and reputation of the museum.

In the new release announcing his appointment, Fiume said the 100-year-old institution seeks to “deepen our commitment to being inclusive and representational of the community we have the privilege of connecting with.”

Fiume is a former board trustee of the museum and former chief operating officer of Mustard Seed Market & Cafe. His experience in the Akron arts community also includes former roles on the boards of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens and ArtsNow.

