Megan Lykins Reich is named executive director of Cleveland's Museum of Contemporary Art, moCa

Megan Lykins Reich was named today as the new executive director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland (moCa). Reich’s appointment comes as the museum rebuilds its image following a 2020 controversy.

Reich has served as the museum’s interim director ever since the resignation of previous executive Jill Snyder, who stepped down in June of 2020 following the cancellation of an exhibition focusing on the Black and Brown victims of police violence. The incident sparked national headlines and was part of a reckoning about issues of diversity and representation at cultural institutions across the country.

A news release said Reich's appointment follows a national search and quoted museum co-chairwoman Audra Jones praising her work so far.

“Megan’s time at moCa has been marked by her unwavering intent to place art and artists at the center of everything we do,” Jones said. “She has been insistent that we examine our efforts to engage underserved audiences and artists, expand representation of historically marginalized people in our staff and board, and strengthen our internal processes towards equity.”

Jones is one of three co-chairs appointed to the museum board last year, following an internal restructuring that occurred in the aftermath of Snyder’s departure.

Megan Lykins Reich has worked in various capacities at moCa since 2004. [moCa]

Reich started at the museum in 2004 and has served in a variety of positions since, including curatorial and educational duties, before moving into management. The release quotes Reich as saying she looks forward to the future.

“moCa, like art museums across the country, must apply its learnings and demonstrate an authentic commitment to nurturing a culture of welcome, equitable collaboration on the creation, interpretation, and development of art,” she said.

