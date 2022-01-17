Akron Beacon Journal and other papers pare back to printing six days a week

A half dozen newspapers in Northeast Ohio will soon be dropping print editions one day a week.

The Akron Beacon Journal will move to a digital-only edition on Mondays, starting March 7. Editor Michael Shearer says it’s not a cost-cutting move, but rather a reflection of how consumers are increasingly getting their news.

Shearer says ABJ is a digital first newsroom. Listen • 0:17

“We’re a digital first newsroom where we are trying to provide multimedia coverage, photos, photo galleries, updated stories, breaking news, all that online first, then each day, we take the best of all that content, and we parse it out to the print edition in a sensible, organized way.”

The move also applies to the Record-Courier in Kent and Ravenna, as well as the Wooster Daily Record.

A similar plan is coming to the Saturday editions of the Canton Repository, Mansfield News Journal, and the Dover-New Philadelphia Times Reporter.

All of the papers are owned by Gannett.