© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Akron Beacon Journal and other papers pare back to printing six days a week

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
generic_shot_of_newspapers_from_flickr.jpg
FLICKR
The Akron Beacon journal and five other newspapers in Northeast Ohio will soon be dropping one print edition a week.

A half dozen newspapers in Northeast Ohio will soon be dropping print editions one day a week.

The Akron Beacon Journal will move to a digital-only edition on Mondays, starting March 7. Editor Michael Shearer says it’s not a cost-cutting move, but rather a reflection of how consumers are increasingly getting their news.

Shearer says ABJ is a digital first newsroom.

“We’re a digital first newsroom where we are trying to provide multimedia coverage, photos, photo galleries, updated stories, breaking news, all that online first, then each day, we take the best of all that content, and we parse it out to the print edition in a sensible, organized way.”

The move also applies to the Record-Courier in Kent and Ravenna, as well as the Wooster Daily Record.

A similar plan is coming to the Saturday editions of the Canton Repository, Mansfield News Journal, and the Dover-New Philadelphia Times Reporter.

All of the papers are owned by Gannett.

Tags

Arts & CulturenewspaperAkron Beacon JournalRecord-CourierCity of WoosterCantonMansfieldDoverGannett
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content