Arts & Culture

The Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector dies at age 78

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST
Ronnie Spector
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Ronnie Spector died Wednesday at the age of 78. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 as a member of The Ronettes, along with cousin Nedra Talley and sister Estelle Bennett. Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones (right) inducted the group.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector has died. The lead singer of The Ronettes was known for hits such as "Be My Baby" and "Walking in the Rain," as well as her tumultuous six-year marriage to controversial record producer Phil Spector. The group opened for The Beatles when they made their final appearance in Cleveland August 14, 1966.

In the 1970s and 1980s, she experienced a career resurgence working with George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, and Eddie Money.

The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2007. Ronnie Spector was 78.

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones inducted the Ronettes in 2007:

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
