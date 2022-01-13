The Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector dies at age 78

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector has died. The lead singer of The Ronettes was known for hits such as "Be My Baby" and "Walking in the Rain," as well as her tumultuous six-year marriage to controversial record producer Phil Spector. The group opened for The Beatles when they made their final appearance in Cleveland August 14, 1966.

In the 1970s and 1980s, she experienced a career resurgence working with George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, and Eddie Money.

The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2007. Ronnie Spector was 78.

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones inducted the Ronettes in 2007: