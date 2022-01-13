Cleveland Museum of Natural History announces free Sunday admission for Cleveland and East Cleveland

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History announced Thursday admission will be free for residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland on Sundays, beginning Jan. 23.

A $3 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation will support that program for three years as well as a new community space, according to a news release.

“It is imperative that learners of all ages and backgrounds have access to scientific information to help them make informed decisions both about their own lives and as part of the community. Together, the weekly Mandel Community Days and Mandel Community Space help us advance these goals which are central to everything we do," said CMNH CEO Sonia Winner in the news release.

CMNH also offers $1 admission for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Mandel Community Space will be a resource center in the museum's new education wing, which are both part of the museum's $150 million transformation in progress.

CMNH is still open while construction is underway on new and refreshed spaces. The museum plans to reveal changes in phases over the next few years, beginning later this year.

Amidst the transformation, the century-old institution also has been celebrating its past with an exhibit, “100 Years of Discovery,” which runs through July 24, 2022.

