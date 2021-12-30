Canton Symphony Orchestra postpones January concerts due to COVID-19

The Canton Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday the postponement of all January performances citing the rise in COVID-19 cases and spread of the omicron variant.

“A Planets Odyssey,” originally planned for Jan. 22, is now scheduled for May 22, and “Hey Monea Meets the Symphony,” originally planned for Jan. 13, is set for June 9. New dates for other performances will be announced in the future.

Tickets will be good for the new dates or may be exchanged for other concerts, according to a news release.

Earlier this week the Akron Symphony announced the postponement of two January concerts, “Baroque Virtuosos” and “Gospel Meets Symphony.” They are slated for May 14 and June 18, respectively.

