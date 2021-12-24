Cleveland Jewish Publication Co. will start publishing Akron Jewish News next year

A prominent Cleveland Jewish publisher early next will take over a Jewish newspaper in Akron.

The Cleveland Jewish Publication Co. will launch an updated version of the Akron Jewish News in partnership with the Jewish Community Board of Akron.

The company already runs similar newspapers in Cleveland and Columbus.

Kevin Adelstein is president and CEO of the publication company and will serve as publisher for Akron Jewish News.

He wants to take it from a newsletter to independent community journalism.

Adelstein thinks there will be community support behind the publication. Listen • 0:20

“We’re optimistic that there will be support behind it from a community standpoint, from an advertiser and sponsorship standpoint, and we expect that we should hit our numbers relatively in the first year.”

The 93-year-old Akron monthly will be free to the community and mailed to subscribers.

Adelstein says it will also be available on local newsstands.