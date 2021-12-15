Cleveland Play House cancels Wednesday performance of 'Light It Up!' citing COVID concerns

Cleveland Play House canceled the Wednesday night performance of its holiday musical "Light It Up!" due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a post on Twitter, Cleveland Play House announced ticket holders could exchange tickets for another performance or obtain access to a digital stream of the production.

"As of right now, we are moving forward with performances for the rest of this week," said CPH Marketing Director Nathan Lilly via email.

Cleveland Play House didn't immediately provide more information about the COVID-19 concerns surrounding Wednesday's performance.

"Light It Up!" runs through Dec. 22 at the Allen Theatre in Playhouse Square.

Copyright 2021 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.