Arts & Culture

Tubas tune up for University of Akron's annual TubaChristmas

Ideastream Public Media | By Dave DeOreo
Published December 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST
The University of Akron
The University of Akron School of Music's TubaChristmas returns this month with an outdoor performance outside E.J. Thomas Hall on Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon.

Tucker Jolly, the founder of TubaChristmas Akron and a retired University of Akron professor, joined Ideastream Public Media's David C. Barnett for a preview on Applause Performances.

Also joining Jolly were University of Akron Associate Professor of Tuba and Euphonium Christopher Blaha and University of Akron Senior Candice Stalczynski.

Dave DeOreo
