Cleveland native Joe Siracusa of Spike Jones and His City Slickers dies at 99

A Cleveland native who made a lasting impact in the worlds of music and animation has died at age 99.

When Spike Jones played the Cleveland Palace Theatre in 1946, the bandleader was accosted backstage by a young man who auditioned on the spot to join the band. Drummer Joe Siracusa was hired and toured the world for the next six years as drummer for the City Slickers. The group appeared on NBC’s “All-Star Revue” January 12, 1952:

By the mid-50s, Siracusa had transitioned to a career in animation, editing everything from “Popeye” to Looney Tunes to the “Muppet Babies” over the next three decades. He was editor for this Road Runner short, "Chaser On the Rocks," released Christmas Day 1965.

A list of Siracusa's many credits is here. One of the specials he worked on was 1977's "Halloween is Grinch Night." During a 1998 interview for the Animation Guild’s “Tales From Termite Terrace and Other Tooneries,” he explained how his background with Spike Jones’ offbeat musical style prepared him for animation.

“With my musical background, they let me work with music. And with my sound effects background, I started recording sound effects. And within two years, I was a supervising film editor there.”

Writer/producer Mark Evanier wrote this in-depth piece on Siracusa’s career and says many musicians who had worked with Spike Jones found their way into the animation world. Siracusa remembered how versatile those fellow musicians were in building props and devising visual gags. In the 2009 video below, Siracusa explained the double bass with a false back, the glasses which allowed a singer to spurt water during a “crying” song, and a bass clarinet with a secret inside the bell.

Joe Siracusa was the last living member of Spike Jones’ backing group. He died Saturday. A 2015 tribute from the Motion Picture & Television Fund is available here: