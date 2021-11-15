The Cleveland Orchestra cancels two weekend concerts after a performer's positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Orchestra canceled two concerts over the weekend after a performer tested positive for COVID-19.

The concert Saturday night was canceled hours before the "Pictures at an Exhibition" performance due to a "possible COVID case in the Orchestra," according to a message the orchestra posted on its web site and on Twitter. At the time, the orchestra intended to go on with its Sunday afternoon performance.

On Sunday, though, the Orchestra posted news of a second cancelation.

"The Cleveland Orchestra regrets having to cancel its November 14 Pictures at an Exhibition concert at Severance," it read. "This cancelation is due to a positive COVID case in the Orchestra."

An orchestra spokesperson told Ideastream Public Media that the situation is being assessed and the orchestra is following protocols it developed in consultation with the Cleveland Clinic for testing and quarantining those of those who were in close contact with the performer who tested positive.

Severance Music Center reopened for live concerts last month after being closed for a year and a half. As of now, the Cleveland Youth Orchestra performance scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21 will proceed as planned as will orchestra concerts scheduled for Nov. 26 and 27 at Severance.

Ticket holders for the canceled shows will be contacted via email to choose between asking for a refund, exchanging the tickets for a future concert or donating the cost of the tickets to the orchestra.

For those who attend concerts, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a performance is required. Patrons also must wear face masks.

