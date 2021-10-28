Longtime Cleveland radio host Mike Trivisonno dies at 74

Longtime Cleveland radio host Mike Trivisonno died Thursday afternoon. He was 74.

Trivisonno, who often went by the nickname "Triv," was the afternoon radio host for WTAM 1100.

Trivisonno began his radio life as a caller to the Pete Franklin Show on WTAM. He was dubbed "Mr. Know It All."

WTAM eventually hired him as a sports talk personality with a passion for baseball, a sport he coached. He became known as Dr. Baseball for WTAM programs like “Tribe Insider.”

He quickly moved to discussions about local and national issues, striking up controversial arguments with figures including Cleveland NAACP President George Forbes and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

WTAM announced Trivosonno’s passing during his regular afternoon time slot Thursday. Roger Greene, General Manager or the Hilton Garden Inn in Twinsburg who worked with Trivisonno on a Coats for Kids charity, joined the program.

“He was so caring and he cared about everything he did and everybody he touched,” Greene said.

Trivisonno helped raise millions of dollars for local charities, including Coats for Kids and Providence House.

Several people took to Twitter to share memories of listening to "Triv."

“I didn’t agree with much you said, but it’s sad when anyone passes away. I know your passion will be missed on the Cleveland airwaves. My thoughts are with your family and your coworkers,” Tim Shirer tweeted.

Fellow local radio hosts were also vocal on Twitter.

“So sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Mike Trivisonno. I considered Mike a friend. He was a trailblazer in radio,” said Andy Baskin, host of Baskin & Phelps on WKRK 92.3 The Fan.

The WTAM Facebook page announced Trivosonno’s death: “All of us here at WTAM send our love and support to his family during this difficult time.”

