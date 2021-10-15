Local Group Holds Its First Akron Latin American Festival

A local group in Akron will be holding the city’s first annual Latin American Festival this weekend.

Rita Aggerwal, a co-director of Proyecto RAICES, says her group was inspired by similar festivals in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Aggerwal says the festival will serve as a way to get people interested in Latin American culture in Akron.

Rita Aggerwal Listen

“People know that it’s an area with a lot of diversity and full of different culture," Aggerwal said "So we feel we fit in well.”

Co-director Nancy Auquilla says the festival will also be a fundraiser to help kids in Summit County preserve and celebrate their cultural roots.

Nancy Auquilla Listen

“We don’t want them to lose our culture, especially the language, and the traditions, you know, our dishes," Auquilla said.

Festivities are planned for today and tomorrow in Akron. The festival is open to the general public.

