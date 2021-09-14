© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Arts & Culture

Greater Akron Hindu Sewa Samittee Hosts Festival Celebrating Women

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published September 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
241233379_1219375268574113_5601145021859910633_n.png
Mahananda Luitel
/
GAHSS
Women dancing as part of the Teej festival

The Greater Akron Hindu Sewa Samittee is hosting a festival tomorrow to celebrate women leaders in Summit County.

Teej is a Hindu festival celebrated by women. The festival includes singing, dancing and prayer rituals. The nonprofit’s president Mahananda Luitel says the festival flips gender norms.

Luitel says men organize the festival so women can relax

“Men too join, but generally men prepare food. Sometimes women also participate, but men prepare food, and they create a very comfortable zone where women are engaged with the music and the dances. In the meantime, the men volunteer themselves serving food.”

This year, Luitel says they will also be honoring women leaders in their own community and in Summit County. He says several community leaders, including Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, have accepted their invitation. He hopes the festival encourages more acceptance and inclusion of different cultures.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
