Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Introducing New Christmas Train Program

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will be rolling out a new Christmas Train Program this holiday season after having to cancel the program last year.

This year, riders will experience the North Pole Adventure with opportunities for children to write letters to Santa .

The railroad’s Marketing manager Katelyn Gainer says they felt it was the right time to make the switch from the Polar Express train.

“We've been running a Christmas train at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad for over 27 years now and it's been a variety of programs that have evolved over the years," said Gainer. "And then this year, after several years of doing Polar Express, we introduced the North Pole adventure. So, this will be the first year.”

The railroad falls under Transportation Security Administration guidelines as well as Federal Railroad Administration guidelines which currently require riders to wear masks on trains and at stations unless actively eating or drinking.

The Christmas train will run from November 5th to December 19.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.cvsr.org/northpoleadventure/.

