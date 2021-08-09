© 2021 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Introducing New Christmas Train Program

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published August 9, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT
photo of the scenic railroad
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will be rolling out a new Christmas Train Program this holiday season after having to cancel the program last year.

This year, riders will experience the North Pole Adventure with opportunities for children to write letters to Santa .

The railroad’s Marketing manager Katelyn Gainer says they felt it was the right time to make the switch from the Polar Express train.

“We've been running a Christmas train at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad for over 27 years now and it's been a variety of programs that have evolved over the years," said Gainer. "And then this year, after several years of doing Polar Express, we introduced the North Pole adventure. So, this will be the first year.”

The railroad falls under Transportation Security Administration guidelines as well as Federal Railroad Administration guidelines which currently require riders to wear masks on trains and at stations unless actively eating or drinking.

The Christmas train will run from November 5th to December 19.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.cvsr.org/northpoleadventure/.

Tags

Arts & CultureCuyahoga ValleyCuyahoga Valley Scenic RailroadChristmasKatelyn GainerNorth Pole Adventureholidays
Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
