Arts & Culture

Akron Civic Theatre Partners with Goodyear Theater for More Akron Entertainment

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published July 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Goodyear Theater
YouTube
Musicians play at the Goodyear Theater in Akron. The Civic Theatre is coming together with the Goodyear Theater to provide more events to the community.

As live performances are slowly returning, the Akron Civic Theatre is forging a new partnership to bring more to the city.

Beginning next month, the Civic will host performances at Goodyear Theater. Civic Executive Director Howard Parr says Goodyear is a good size between their 2,500 capacity and the Civic’s new stage, the Knight Theater, which can accommodate about 200 people.

Partnership aims to bring more entertainment to Akron
Civic Executive Director Howard Parr talks about the opportunities partnering with Goodyear Theater offers

“It opens up the market here in Akron to a much more diverse level of programming and that’s reflective in some of the programs we have scheduled right now," Parr said.

The first performance by the Civic on the Goodyear stage will be the "Happy Together Tour," featuring The Turtles, The Association and more Aug. 15.

Tags

Arts & CultureAkron Civic TheatreGoodyear TheaterAkronConcertsLive Music
Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
See stories by Kelsey Paulus
