Akron Civic Theatre Partners with Goodyear Theater for More Akron Entertainment

As live performances are slowly returning, the Akron Civic Theatre is forging a new partnership to bring more to the city.

Beginning next month, the Civic will host performances at Goodyear Theater. Civic Executive Director Howard Parr says Goodyear is a good size between their 2,500 capacity and the Civic’s new stage, the Knight Theater, which can accommodate about 200 people.

Partnership aims to bring more entertainment to Akron Civic Executive Director Howard Parr talks about the opportunities partnering with Goodyear Theater offers

“It opens up the market here in Akron to a much more diverse level of programming and that’s reflective in some of the programs we have scheduled right now," Parr said.

The first performance by the Civic on the Goodyear stage will be the "Happy Together Tour," featuring The Turtles, The Association and more Aug. 15.