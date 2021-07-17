Akron Art Museum's Interim Director Jon Fiume Will Stay on Board for Another Two Years

Akron Art Museum’s interim director is staying on for an additional two years.

Jon Fiume has been at the helm of the museum since May of 2020, when former director Mark Masuoka stepped down following allegations from staff members of him making racist remarks and creating a hostile work culture. Since then, Fiume has been tasked with rebuilding the organizational culture of the museum. But he doesn’t see the extension of his contract as just a vote of confidence in his leadership.

“But I also see it as a vote of confidence in the entire staff and what they’ve accomplished, especially during COVID, especially during this controversy, so I look at it more as larger vote of confidence in all of us,” Fiume said.

Rebuilding the work culture and the perception the community has of the museum left by Masuoka is what Fiume is most proud of in his tenure thus far.

“The No. 1 thing that I am proud to have accomplished for this institution is provide leadership to the staff, to make them part of our transformation plan, to help rebuild the organizational culture along with them, as well as to help improve our community relations," Fiume said.

He is looking forward to celebrating the museum’s centennial in 2022 and drafting a new strategic plan.

