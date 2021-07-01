4th of July Celebrations Planned in Akron, Canton and Surrounding Communities

There's an air of celebration as the 4th of July approaches this year. While the pandemic is not entirely over, progress has been made and a number of events have returned.

For the first time in more than a year, The Cleveland Orchestra will perform publicly this weekend as it returns for a summer season at Blossom Music Center. Saturday and Sunday night shows are planned at 8 p.m. with music from Copland, Tchaikosvky and Sousa. Lawn seats are free for those ages 17 and under; two can accompany each paid adult admission.

Last 4th of July, the city of Akron put on neighborhood fireworks shows to reduce crowd sizes and encourage the distancing brought on by the pandemic. It will again offer neighborhood displays this year in the following locations:



Akron Executive Airport

Patterson Park Ballfields

Summit Lake

Erie Island

Fireworks will follow the Akron Rubber Ducks 6:05 p.m. game on Sunday at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox.

See the interactive map below for more information about fireworks planned in communities through the region.