© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

4th of July Celebrations Planned in Akron, Canton and Surrounding Communities

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor,
Kelsey Paulus
Published July 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT
photo of fireworks oveer blossom music center
Roger Mastroianni
/
The Cleveland Orchestra
The Cleveland Orchestra returns to Blossom this holiday weekend for its first public performances in more than a year. Shows on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 begin at 8 p.m.

There's an air of celebration as the 4th of July approaches this year. While the pandemic is not entirely over, progress has been made and a number of events have returned.

For the first time in more than a year, The Cleveland Orchestra will perform publicly this weekend as it returns for a summer season at Blossom Music Center. Saturday and Sunday night shows are planned at 8 p.m. with music from Copland, Tchaikosvky and Sousa. Lawn seats are free for those ages 17 and under; two can accompany each paid adult admission.

Last 4th of July, the city of Akron put on neighborhood fireworks shows to reduce crowd sizes and encourage the distancing brought on by the pandemic. It will again offer neighborhood displays this year in the following locations:

  • Akron Executive Airport
  • Patterson Park Ballfields
  • Summit Lake
  • Erie Island

Fireworks will follow the Akron Rubber Ducks 6:05 p.m. game on Sunday at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox.

See the interactive map below for more information about fireworks planned in communities through the region.

Tags

Arts & Culture4th of July4th of July fireworksJuly 4thThe Cleveland OrchestraBlossom Music Center
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
See stories by Kelsey Paulus
Related Content