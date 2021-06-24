Got Hot Dogs? Cleveland Music Venue Happy Dog Hurdles Supply Chain Issues Ahead of Reopening

A popular Cleveland music venue is working to overcome new obstacles as it reopens for the first time since the pandemic began. The Happy Dog in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood has two sold-out shows this weekend. Owner Sean Watterson says he wasn’t even sure he’d have enough of their signature hot dogs in stock in time because of supply chain issues.

Watterson: revising the menu ahead of reopening Listen • 0:17

“I think I still have to drive to Hopkins — to the airport — to pick up the veggie dogs before we open because those are coming in from the West Coast. The beer menus, same thing. Imports are harder to get right now. It’s like coming up with menus that reflect what we were actually able to get in,” he said.

Watterson is the Ohio coordinator of the National Independent Venue Association that’s been working to get delayed federal relief dollars to venues. While the Happy Dog’s funding is on the way, he says many Northeast Ohio venues are still waiting.

You can hear more from Watterson next Thursday on WKSU’s Shuffle, your backstage pass to Northeast Ohio’s music scene.

