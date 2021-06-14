Cleveland Public Theatre Returns to Live, Outdoor Events in July

Cleveland Public Theatre is preparing to open with Outdoor Stage performances for the 2021 season. From July 1 through August 7, CPT will host more than 10 live, in-person events featuring theatre, music, and poetry from local artists.

Events will take place on the lawn between the Parish Hall and Church buildings on Detroit Avenue on West 64th Street and are free to the public. Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan says visitors can expect a casual, but creatively engaging atmosphere.

“What I can say is that people who come are going to be deeply impacted by the work," he said. "They’re going to be impacted by hearing stories that are their stories, and they’re going to be impacted by hearing stories from perspectives that are very foreign to them, that are very different to them. That’s what CPT is all about; it’s about bringing people together.”

Bobgan says that while CPT has never had a summer program before, getting an Outdoor Stage meant that it could return to live, in-person events to draw locals back.

The schedule will start with the play "Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation," which was created by CPT’s own Artistic Associate India Nicole Burton. The play opens July 1. Five performances are planned through July 9. The full schedule can be found here.

