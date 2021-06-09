Cleveland International Film Festival Plans to be In-Person, Online in 2022

Plans are underway for the 46th Cleveland International Film Festival, set for March 30- April 10, 2022, at Playhouse Square. In addition to in-person programming, there will be online offerings. Details will be announced later, according to a news release.

The last two festivals have streamed online following the initial cancellation of the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement about next year's festival comes with the disclaimer that the details are subject to change based on community health conditions.

CIFF said this year's streaming festival reached a national audience of more than 102,000 viewers.

CIFF also is now accepting entries for the 46th festival. CIFF considers film entries of any length and genre from around the world as long as the production was completed after June 1, 2020. Organizers plan to feature hundreds of films, Q&As with filmmakers and awards.

In January 2020, CIFF announced plans to move the festival to Playhouse Square from Tower City Cinemas, which closed in September 2020.

Copyright 2021 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.