Canton Blues Fest Returns to Downtown this July

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published June 4, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT
Photo of Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers on stage at a live music event.
Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce
Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers perform on stage at a live music event.

The Canton Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will be hosting the 20th Annual Canton Blues Fest this July.

This year, there’s something unique about the lineup. All of the artists playing at the Blues Fest are local blues players, which the chamber of commerce says is a way to support the live music community the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted.

Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers and The Sonny Moorman Group, both Ohio natives, are headlining the festival.

Attendees can hear the live local music from 4 to 11 p.m. July 9 and from noon to 11 p.m. July 10. See below for full schedule.

Reserved seating is available for prepurchase for both nights through CantonBluesFest.com or by calling 330-456-7253.

There are currently no COVID-19 restrictions in place for the Blues Fest as all Ohio health orders were lifted June 2.

Blues Fest Full Lineup: JULY 9. 4:00 - 5:15 PM GREASY BOYS BLUES BAND; 5:30 - 6:45 PM NATE LUPI; 7:00 - 7:30 PM JEFF POULOS; 7:45 - 8:45 PM MIKE LENZ; 9:00 - 9:30 PM ERIC BROOKE'S BLUES BORDELLO; 9:45 - 11:00 PM RAY FULLER AND THE BLUESROCKERS. JULY 10. 12:00 - 1:15 PM RACHEL BROWN AND THE BEATNIK PLAYBOYS; 1:30 - 2:45 PM SAM HOOPER GROUP; 3:00 - 4:15 PM ALAN GREENE BAND; 4:30 - 5:00 PM THE R&D DUO; 5:15 - 6:30 PM BACKSTREET BLUES BAND; 6:45 - 7:15 PM CHRISTOPHER SOULSBY; 7:30 - 8:45 PM JJ VICARS & THE DESIATOS; 9:00 - 9:30 PM IAN PENTER; 9:45 - 11:00 PM THE SONNY MOORMAN GROUP.
Rachel Gross
The lineup for the 20th Annual Canton Blues Fest

For more information on the Canton Blues Fest, contact Collyn Floyd, vice president of marketing and communications, Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, at collynf@cantonchamber.org or 330.458.2071.

Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
