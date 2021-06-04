Canton Blues Fest Returns to Downtown this July

The Canton Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will be hosting the 20th Annual Canton Blues Fest this July.

This year, there’s something unique about the lineup. All of the artists playing at the Blues Fest are local blues players, which the chamber of commerce says is a way to support the live music community the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted.

Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers and The Sonny Moorman Group, both Ohio natives, are headlining the festival.

Attendees can hear the live local music from 4 to 11 p.m. July 9 and from noon to 11 p.m. July 10. See below for full schedule.

Reserved seating is available for prepurchase for both nights through CantonBluesFest.com or by calling 330-456-7253.

There are currently no COVID-19 restrictions in place for the Blues Fest as all Ohio health orders were lifted June 2.

Rachel Gross The lineup for the 20th Annual Canton Blues Fest

For more information on the Canton Blues Fest, contact Collyn Floyd, vice president of marketing and communications, Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, at collynf@cantonchamber.org or 330.458.2071.

