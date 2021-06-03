Summer Events Return to Akron's Lock 3

Lock 3 will host a number of events this month as the city steps out of the pandemic and activities return.

Filled with evening concerts, festivals and community events, Lock 3’s June schedule aims to offer safe community entertainment. The city will abide by all directives currently in place to keep families safe.

Among the events planned this month:

Fitness

Classes are planned Monday and Tuesday evenings. Zumba will be offered Mondays at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. people can participate in yoga or at 7 p.m. they can bring their dog for Thank Dog Boot Camp, incorporating exercise for you while working on obedience with your dog. On Sundays, line dancing will be offered at 4 p.m.

Music

Thursday nights will feature alternative music and yard games from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Performers include:



June 10: Flannel 90s Band: Alternative & Grunge Rock Tribute

June 17: Music from 107.3 the jeNy

June 24: Brood X

Friday nights will feature Rock the Lock tribute bands with gates opening 6 p.m. and music beginning at 7 p.m. Unless otherwise indicated, these concerts are free.

Bands include:



June 4: Dirty Deeds, Extreme AC/DC Tribute (Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase at Lock3Live.com or at the gate)

June 11: Fleetwood Macked, Fleetwood Mac Tribute

June 18: Parrots of the Caribbean Salute to Jimmy Buffett

June 25: Satisfaction International Rolling Stones Show

Entertainment continues on Saturdays with music, events and theatre performances. The schedule includes:



June 5: On the Line with Rubber City Theatre (performances at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

June 12: Michael Austin Project, Russel Thompson with DJ Mo Lee 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

June 19: The Autism Society of Greater Akron will end its annual fundraiser with a Resource Fair and Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 19: The Akron Symphony Orchestra presents its Outside Voices Concert Series at 7:30 p.m.

June 26: Old School Soul presents Midnight Star (tickets on sale now at Lock3Live.com) Gates open at 6 p.m. concert starts at 7 p.m.

Movies

Families are invited to bring a blanket Sunday evenings for programs starting at 8 p.m. followed by a movie under the stars.



June 6: Program on nutrition followed by Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

June 13: Program on fire safety following by Playing with Fire

June 20: Father's Day activities followed by The Lion King

June 27: Program on bike safety followed by Pee-Wee's Big Adventure

Movies will also be offered in neighborhoods around the city as party of the Great Streets initiative. So far the following showings are set to begin around 8:45 p.m.:



Friday, June 4: School of Rock in the Kenmore Branch Library Parking Lot

Saturday, June 5: Secrete Life of Pets at Weathervane Playhouse in Merriman Valley

Secrete Life of Pets at Weathervane Playhouse in Merriman Valley Saturday, June 12: The Croods A New Age at Kerr Park in Maple Valley