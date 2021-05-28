The Global Vaccine Poem: Dear Vaccine

My name is James Crews, and I live on part of an organic farm in Shaftsbury, Vermont, with my husband. My "Dear Vaccine" poem is about when he and I woke up about 4 a.m. to sign up to get the first dose of our first vaccine.

Dear Vaccine

We wake early and huddle around

the blue glow of the computer screen

just to add our names to the list,

never believing we’d be as excited

as kids on Christmas morning, opening

the gift of a needle that will carry

this hopeful medicine into us, bringing

relief to every set of red-rimmed

and weary eyes I see above the masks.

Inoculate me with the kindness

of a friend’s hand on my shoulder,

my mother’s yelp as she sees it’s me

through the peephole, then draws me

safely into the circle of her arms.

