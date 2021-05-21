The Global Vaccine Poem: Oh Joy, You Are Here

I’m Clara MacPherson, a sixteen-year-old sophomore student at Roosevelt High School. COVID-19 has made it difficult to see my friends and just have a normal year. It has been draining just to survive. Here is my poem:

Dear Vaccine, may you restore

the warmth of embrace to our lives.

One small prick and a thick shield

can begin to grow in our bodies.

Bodies that have yearned for the touch

of a grandchild and daughter.

Vaccine, please grace us with life

even more vivid and brilliant than before.

I want to live, vaccine,

not just survive.

Surviving is a chore so draining

your innermost will to move and grow deteriorates,

rotting in a chrysalis of isolation.

We are hanging by a thread, vaccine.

But now, oh joy, you are here.