The Global Vaccine Poem: Can the World Begin to Come Alive Again

I’m Ella Hassler. I’m fifteen years old and a freshman in Kent City Schools. I felt separated from so many people this past year. It was hard to gain back those connections. It was almost like I had forgotten those memories. Almost. Here is my poem:

We liked neighborhood picnics in our backyard,

cars lined down the street,

pesto hot on everyone's plates,

kids running around playing capture the flag.

Until one two-week shutdown became two months,

then half a year,

and then to where we are now.

Gone are those similes and happy faces,

replaced by the blank looks

caught in time by the blaze of a screen.

Only until people trust in you, dear vaccine,

can the world begin to become alive again.

