A new project looks to tap into the hope that comes with finally getting a COVID-19 vaccine through poetry.
The Global Vaccine Poem: And Now You Have Come Our Dear Vaccine
My name is Dr. Shihab Ghanem. I am an eighty-year-old engineer and writer living in Dubai, UAE. Here is my COVID-19 vaccine sonnet:
Now for over a whole long year
We lived like prisoners, in a lot of fear
Not kissing or hugging our kin and friends
Distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, the trends.
Have we ever appreciated enough the bliss
Of a gentle touch, of a hug or a kiss?
Covid! True you cleaned the skies
But took away so many dear lives.
We are so grateful to the Front Liners’ will
Who sacrificed their lives to save the ill.
And now you have come our dear vaccine
Hopefully to rebuild the shattered scene.
We welcome your tiny pricks to save
And pray to our Maker to remove the wave.