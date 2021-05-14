The Global Vaccine Poem: And Now You Have Come Our Dear Vaccine

My name is Dr. Shihab Ghanem. I am an eighty-year-old engineer and writer living in Dubai, UAE. Here is my COVID-19 vaccine sonnet:

Now for over a whole long year

We lived like prisoners, in a lot of fear

Not kissing or hugging our kin and friends

Distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, the trends.

Have we ever appreciated enough the bliss

Of a gentle touch, of a hug or a kiss?

Covid! True you cleaned the skies

But took away so many dear lives.

We are so grateful to the Front Liners’ will

Who sacrificed their lives to save the ill.

And now you have come our dear vaccine

Hopefully to rebuild the shattered scene.

We welcome your tiny pricks to save

And pray to our Maker to remove the wave.

