Global Vaccine Poem: Enormous Gratitude

Val Kelly and Dave Robins

I’m Val Kelly and I’m excited to have received my second vaccination shot today! And, I’m Dave Robins. Val and I are married and live in Stow, Ohio. We wrote our poems separately, but they were so similar in tone that we have combined them into one poem.

Enormous Gratitude

It’s the sense of always

waiting for my turn

that is the curse of the youngest in any family,

the feeling of exasperation

with a heightened delight

from suspense.

It’s the realization

of following in brave footsteps,

of enormous gratitude.

Thank you, dear vaccine,

and to all who made you possible.

It’s the beauty of the sun creating shadows

and warmth on a late winter day

that reminds me of life as (it was) before

and what (I hope) it will be again.

It’s knowing how lucky I’ve been,

and how my luck has not been universal.

Vaccine, please, bring us together.

