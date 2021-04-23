© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
poetry of the vaccine - promo image w words.png
The Poetry of the Vaccine
A new project looks to tap into the hope that comes with finally getting a COVID-19 vaccine through poetry.

The Global Vaccine Poem: Here's My Arm

WKSU | By Debra-Lynn Hook
Published April 23, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Debra-Lynn Hook
Debra-Lynn Hook
Debra-Lynn Hook

My name is Debra-Lynn Hook. I live in Kent. I have leukemia. I am a writer and a photographer who has survived this past year by expressing myself.

Here’s My Arm

Dear vaccine,

The way some people view my hesitance about you: I am an anti-American anti-vaxxer.

The way I view it: I am a discerning consumer, especially when it comes to what I put in my body.

The way some people view my waiting for the one-shot Johnson and Johnson: I should take the first vaccination that becomes available.

The way I see it: It makes perfect sense that I want to hold out for one set of side effects, instead of two.

I have chronic lymphocytic leukemia, CLL, cancer of the immune system.

Please understand. Things don’t affect me the way they do others.

Yet even if I was in perfect health, I believe my questions and concerns shouldn’t brand me as an irresponsible human being, but a responsible one.

No offense. OK?, dear vaccine.

Here’s my arm.

Tags

Arts & CultureWick Poetry CenterCOVID-19 vaccineKent StateCOVID-19 vaccine side effects
Debra-Lynn Hook
See stories by Debra-Lynn Hook
Related Content