Arts & Culture
The Poetry of the Vaccine
A new project looks to tap into the hope that comes with finally getting a COVID-19 vaccine through poetry.

Global Vaccine Poem: Fragile Cargo

WKSU | By Nisreen Yamany
Published April 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
Nisreen Yamany
My name is Nisreen Yamany. I am from Saudi Arabia and I am a graduate student here at Kent. I am so grateful that during the pandemic I didn’t experience the lockdown that my family experienced back home and instead I could freely roam the green parks and visit the Cuyahoga River. Here is my poem:

Fragile Cargo

Dear vaccine,

we carried ourselves

like precious fragile cargo:

Don’t touch

Don’t come close

We had to erect barriers,

become invisible,

mask our faces,

lose our smiles.

Won’t you save us,

let us bask in each other’s warmth again,

cross the 6-foot distance.

Give us the hugs we missed,

the air we never thought of doubting.

Let us remember the touch of worriless hands.

Give us back the life we never knew we loved

the mindless walking among crowds

the shoulder-to-shoulder sitting.

Dear vaccine,

we’ve learned our lesson.

Your absence was our punishment.

But now it’s time for redemption.

It’s time to live again.. anew

To love again...more deeply

To care again...more sincerely.

