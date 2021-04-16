The Global Vaccine Poem: If Not for Me, for Them

My name is Isaiah Hunt, and I’m from Cleveland, Ohio. I come from a very close-knit family. Being distant from them has been so difficult for me.

If Not for Me, for Them

Dear Vaccine,

I had to meet you.

If not for me, for them –

for my grandma, who I used to

laugh and cry with over a bowl of oatmeal,

for my little cousin always asking when

the next family get-together would be,

for my mom, afraid she might pass out in her kitchen

and awake in a hospital.

I stood in a long line with others

waiting for your pinch in my arm.

The lady ahead of me who looked like my grandma

in her purple suit and a big hat shouted,

"I'm going to church after this,"

then graciously gave you her arm.

Each tiny syringe of you contains

the power to bring the world together.

We're getting closer to our Sunday gatherings

and family cookouts,

hi-fives, daps, and hugs.

With you, dear vaccine,

it grows easier by the day.

I am so glad I met you.

If not for me, for them.