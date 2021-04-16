© 2021 WKSU
The Poetry of the Vaccine
A new project looks to tap into the hope that comes with finally getting a COVID-19 vaccine through poetry.

The Global Vaccine Poem: If Not for Me, for Them

WKSU
Published April 16, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Isaiah Hunt
Isaiah Hunt

My name is Isaiah Hunt, and I’m from Cleveland, Ohio. I come from a very close-knit family. Being distant from them has been so difficult for me.

If Not for Me, for Them

Dear Vaccine,

I had to meet you.
If not for me, for them –
for my grandma, who I used to
laugh and cry with over a bowl of oatmeal,
for my little cousin always asking when
the next family get-together would be,
for my mom, afraid she might pass out in her kitchen
and awake in a hospital.

I stood in a long line with others
waiting for your pinch in my arm.
The lady ahead of me who looked like my grandma
in her purple suit and a big hat shouted,
"I'm going to church after this,"
then graciously gave you her arm.

Each tiny syringe of you contains
the power to bring the world together.

We're getting closer to our Sunday gatherings
and family cookouts,
hi-fives, daps, and hugs.

With you, dear vaccine,
it grows easier by the day.
I am so glad I met you.
If not for me, for them.

