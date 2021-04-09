The Global Vaccine Poem: Step Back

My name is Mary Greer, and I live in Shalersville Township north of Kent. I am a grandmother, and I am so grateful that my husband and I have made it through this year all the way to spring. So grateful.

Step Back

Dear vaccine, on behalf

of old vaccinated people everywhere

last night I dropped a line to Death,

that arbiter of time,

that preachy and insatiable realist,

and said, “Step back, recalculate,

O taskmaster of the soul.

Not so fast, not so fast.”