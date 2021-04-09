The Global Vaccine Poem: Step Back

© 2021 WKSU
The Poetry of the Vaccine
A new project looks to tap into the hope that comes with finally getting a COVID-19 vaccine through poetry. Every Friday during the month of April, we'll bring you new poems from the Global Vaccine Poem.

Published April 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
My name is Mary Greer, and I live in Shalersville Township north of Kent. I am a grandmother, and I am so grateful that my husband and I have made it through this year all the way to spring. So grateful.

Step Back

Dear vaccine, on behalf
of old vaccinated people everywhere
last night I dropped a line to Death,
that arbiter of time,
that preachy and insatiable realist,
and said, “Step back, recalculate,
O taskmaster of the soul.
Not so fast, not so fast.”

